We witnessed arguably the best performance from an LSU offense in the Brian Kelly era this past Saturday. The Tigers put 41 points on the scoreboard and gained 530-yards of total offense against a Mississippi State defense who has been pretty good to begin the 2023 season.

Jayden Daniels led the way with his best performance as an LSU Tiger to date, throwing for 361-yards, two TDs and setting an LSU record with an 88.2% completion percentage.

So why were the Tigers able to be so explosive on offense on Saturday? It's because of how Zach Arnett and the Bulldogs defense decided to defend the Tigers receivers.

Since Daniels first put on an LSU jersey, the Tigers have faced either a zone or soft man defense in most of their matchups which has allowed Daniels to pick apart their opponent with underneath to intermediate routes. On Saturday, Mississippi State decided to take a different approach by playing press man in an attempt to make Daniels push the ball downfield.

Heading into the game, that didn't seem like the worst idea in the world. Daniels has struggled pushing the ball deep downfield in his LSU career, and after hearing about how much he improved his vertical pass game this offseason, the Tigers struggled yet again in that facet of the game against Florida State. But on Saturday, Daniels finally got his chance to show off what he's been working on all offseason.

In his post game presser, Brian Kelly talked about the Bulldogs decision to press LSU's receivers and how it effected the Tigers route running and play calling.