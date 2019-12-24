LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson is preparing to transfer, according to a source.



Anderson did not play in the 2019 season, but is now a graduate, and has taken the necessary steps to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, making him eligible to play next fall.



Anderson's most successful year in a Tigers' uniform during the 2018 season, when he caught 20 passes for 274 yards and 1 touchdown. He finished his career at LSU with 27 catches for 392 yards and a touchdown in only 12 games played.



Anderson originally signed with LSU as a member of the 2016 recruiting class as a highly sought after four-star prospect out of Texas. Anderson chose Baton Rouge as his collegiate destination over a plethora of other suitors, but found himself battling for playing time as he matured both on and off the field.



LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced that Anderson was suspended for the year on September 12, citing "conditioning" issues as the reason for his suspension. Anderson finished his classwork as a student at LSU, allowing him to graduate and explore his options as a grad transfer.



The 6-6, 229-pound receiver did not participate in fall camp for the Tigers, nor did he play in any games during the 2019 season.



The news of Anderson's pending departure comes on the heels of an Early Signing Day disappointment at the wide receiver position, with sought after prospects Jermaine Burton and Rakim Jarrett flipping their commitments from LSU to Georgia and Virginia respectively.



LSU is also expected to lose junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson to the NFL Draft after the Tigers' playoff run is complete, leaving them a bit shorthanded at the receiver position going into next season.



Anderson says that he is grateful for his time in Baton Rouge, noting that he is "watching my brothers and cheering for them every step of the way."

