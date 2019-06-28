News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-28 15:56:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Wide receiver Shazz Preston dishes on his new LSU offer

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails
@JimmyDetail
Publisher/Analyst

Football recruiting is nothing new to Shazz Preston, the 2022 wide receiver from St. James (LA) High School.He watched his older brother, Shawn Preston, go through the recruitment process a few yea...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}