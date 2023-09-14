Will Campbell and Emery Jones have become the faces of LSU's new offensive line. Last year, Campbell and Jones became one of the first true freshman duos to start at left and right tackle. They were thrown into the fire as true freshman, but neither of them flinched, and they earned their spots on the 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team. Just 16 games into their collegiate career, Campbell and Jones have solidified their place as two of the best offensive lineman in the country. It's hard to believe that just three years ago Campbell and Jones were juniors in high school. They weren't just two of the top tackles in Louisiana, but two of the top tackles in the nation. The pair had known of each other through their recruiting journeys, but it wasn't until their senior year of high school that they really connected.

"We were close our senior year. When we were getting recruited we built that bond, and once we both committed, it was like 'alright let's go some more, let's go stack our [offensive line] room up." — Emery Jones

After committing to LSU, the two stud offensive lineman became more than just friends, they became brothers. They had to go through a lot of hard times together. Offensive tackle is one of the hardest positions to play in football, and being thrusted into the starting position as a true freshman is a tall task for anybody. Needless to say, the two had their growing pains. Transitioning to the SEC straight from playing high school ball is not easy, but having another person to share those experiences with is something not many true freshman can relate to. It's very rare that an SEC team has two true freshman starting at the same position, but those shared experiences helped the two build a special bond and become family.

"That's my brother, you know, we live and room together. It's like having another brother from another mother. It's just fun to be around that guy, he's a great guy and a great person. He cares about everybody and it's just a great feeling to have someone like that around you." — Emery Jones

Offensive tackle isn't the flashiest position on the field, but it's one of the most important. While the quarterbacks, receivers and other skill positions get put in the spotlight more often, offensive lineman usually stay out of the limelight. Because of this, offensive lineman have never been known as the most fashionable players on the team, but Campbell and Jones are letting the world know that lineman can have the same swag as everyone else.

Jones said he and Campbell help each other pick out their outfits on game day, and for the home opener, they had to pull out all the stops. They both went to the same place to pick out their custom suits and the two had to make sure they were looking good for the Tigers 2023 home opener.

"I helped him pick it out. We went to the same person to get it done, and I got my suit custom made and he got his. We were telling each other what would look good and he got the gold sparkles, and I was like 'yeah you gotta go get some all white shoes.' We just kind of help each other, you know, we both see each other as fashionable people, so we try to help each other out as much as we can to make each other look good." — Emery Jones

Campbell and Jones don't only have a good taste in suits. Before a game last season, the pair ran to Sunglass Hut for some new shades to wear to the game. Campbell opted for the all white pair in the photo above, and Jones choose an all black pair of Burberry glasses.

"We always go to Sunglass Hut together. Last year, before the game started we went to Sunglass Hut and got us some Burberry glasses. He got the white version and I got the all black version. We hang out with each other a lot outside of football and build that relationship." — Emery Jones

When you think of LSU football, many people immediately think of all the wide receivers and defensive backs that they've developed and produced in the NFL. One position LSU has never really been known for producing in offensive lineman, but Jones thinks that narrative is about to change. With Campbell and Jones starting as freshman and Brian Kelly being one of the best offensive lineman developers in the nation, it seems like a new era is beginning at LSU. This past recruiting cycle, the Tigers brought in five-star tackle, Zalance Heard, yet another Louisiana native. The Tigers are quietly becoming a top destination for offensive lineman, and Jones is excited about being one of the leaders of the transition.



"It's honestly a great feeling. We came in on the same type of timing last year. Knowing we have other offensive lineman in Louisiana that have that same mindset and want to come here and be dominate and want to come here and change the narrative is great. It's a great thing to have as we're leading this O-line. We're going to keep trying to get guys like that. We're going to keep performing at our best so we can keep getting other great guys to come in and help us out." — Emery Jones