Will Campbell compares NFL Draft process to recruiting visits

In about 13 hours time, Will Campbell is expected to be the first LSU Tiger to come off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. The three-year starter will likely go in the top-10, with many mocking him to the New England Patriots at pick four.

These last few months have been an exaughsting process for him and the rest of the draftees. They've done workouts, interviews, visits, gone to the combine, etc. just to try to raise their draft stock just a tiny bit.

On Tuesday, Campbell did an interview with Yahoo! where he talked about the top-30 visits, which teams use to try to find a reason not to draft you.

"With the top-30 (visits), they're looking for a reason to not draft you," said Campbell. "They're trying to see if this guy's smart, can he learn an install? Can he meet new people and build relationships?"

Just a few years ago, Campbell was a four-star high school recruit. He was one of the most sought after offensive tackles in the class, which meant a bunch of schools were hosting him on visits and rolling out the red carpet to sell him on their school.

Campbell compared a recruiting visit to the NFL's top-30 visits and explained why they're so different.

"On a recruiting visit, it's all about you. What can we do? We're going to do whatever we can on this short weekend we have together to get you to commit to us. I don't get to commit anywhere, they commit to me, so I have to go sell myself."

Instead of having his pick of the litter, the tables have turned on him. He's now the one who has to sell himself and convince a team he's the guy they should draft with their first round selection. Despite how talented he is, that's no easy task when you're trying to be a top-five pick amongst a lot of other gifted players.

Based on everything we've heard leading up to the draft, it seems he's done a great job of selling himself. Almost everyone projects him to be a top-10 pick and the first offensive tackle off the board.

Tonight, his dream of making it to the NFL will come true, it's just a matter of where he'll spend the next few years of his life.