Will Campbell could put LSU at the top of an exclusive list on Thursday

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and as it stands right now, the LSU Tigers could have yet another player selected in the top-five. Will Campbell is currently projected to be a top-10 pick with many having him going to the New England Patriots at pick four. If that happens, he could put LSU at the top of an exclusive list.

Every year, the Tigers produce some of the best talent in the league, and they've been on an absolute heater recently. Since 2019, the Tigers have had one of their draftees selected in the top-five in five of the last six drafts. If Campbell goes to the Patriots at four, he could make it six in the last seven.

In 2019, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Devin White with the fifth overall pick. He became the first inside linebacker to be selected in the top-five since A.J. Hawk in 2006, and no other inside linebacker has been selected in the top-five since.

In 2020, the Bengals made Joe Burrow the first overall pick in the draft after his historic Heisman-winning season, which is among the best in college football history. He was the first Tiger selected first overall since Jamarcus Russell in 2007 and became the third first overall pick in program history.

In 2021, the Bengals had a top-five pick again, and they went back to the LSU well and nabbed Ja'Marr Chase. He was Burrow's WR1 in 2019 and sat out the 2020 COVID season to prepare for the draft, and it paid off.

In 2022, the Tigers made it four consecutive top-five picks when Derek Stingley was selected third overall by the Houston Texans. He took a year to adjust to the NFL level, but was named an All-Pro this season and inked a record-breaking, 90-million dollar deal that includes 89 million guaranteed - the most ever for a corner.

2023 was the only year since 2019 where they didn't have a top-five pick. In fact, they didn't have a first round pick at all that year. The first LSU player off the board was BJ Ojulari in the second round.

In 2024, Jayden Daniels became the fifth Tiger in the last six years to be selected in the top-five, going second overall to the Washington Commanders. He had the best rookie season by a quarterback in NFL history and led the Commanders to the NFC Championship.

Over that span, the only other team with five top-five picks is Ohio State. Alabama's had four and Georgia, Clemson, Michigan and Florida all have had two.

The current projected top-five picks are Cam Ward (Miami), Travis Hunter (Colorado), Abdul Carter (Penn State), Will Campbell (LSU) and Mason Graham (Michigan). Other candidates include Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), Armand Membou (Missouri), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) and Jalon Walker (Georgia). If Campbell is selected in the top-five, LSU would have the most top-five picks since 2019, edging out Ohio State by one.

We'll have to see what happens on Thursday, but as of right now, it looks like LSU could overtake Ohio State for the most top-five picks since 2019.