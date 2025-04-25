Will Campbell was overcome with emotions on draft night

Will Campbell became the first LSU Tiger taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft when the New England Patriots selected him with the fourth overall pick. It was an emotional night for all 32 of the men who were drafted, but Will Campbell showed a bit more emotion than most in his post-draft interview.

Campbell was brought to tears on stage after his name was called, and when he was asked about blocking for Drake Maye next year, he said he's going to protect him with his life.

"I'm going to fight and die to protect them with everything I got," said Campbell.

After the emotions died down a bit, Campbell sat down with reporters on zoom to answer some questions. He was immediately asked about the Patriots and if he knew he was going to be drafted there, and while he dodged the question a bit, he told them New England was where he always wanted to be.

"Eliot Wolf came to one of my practices in probably about week five of the season and I told him this is where I wanted to be...I've had great interactions with everybody throughout the process in private workouts, top-30 visits, just getting to meet everybody."

Campbell was then asked about what it means to play for such a historic franchise, and as you can imagine, he's very excited.

"It's everything. I've played for a historic program in LSU and now I get to play for one in New England. I guess I'm lucky. I'm just super excited to wear that logo on the side of my helmet and across my chest, it's a complete honor."

Right around draft time, reports came out that Mike Vrabel and some of his staff came to Baton Rouge for one last workout with Campbell prior to the draft. Vrabel wore a blocking pad over his chest and had Campbell going through drills, and at one point Campbell hit him so hard he knocked his future head coach on his butt.

"I'm not going to lie, I got him. I got him on the ground," Campbell later confirmed.

Mike Vrabel and his staff were already in love with him as a prospect, but that was the icing on the cake. All reports coming out of New England were that they felt he was the perfect guy for them to build around, and they made him the first offensive tackle taken in the draft.

Campbell, who was a three-year starter at LSU and was a consensus All-American in 2024, now gets to showcase his talents at the highest level. LSU's star left tackle has found his new home. Now, we'll see if his counterpart, Emery Jones, hears his name called tonight.