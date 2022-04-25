Will Derek Stingley Jr. go top 5? PFF mock draft thinks so

It's the week many college football players have waited their whole lives for -- NFL Draft week.

The 87th NFL Draft will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas. ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2022 draft.

One player's name LSU fans can expect to hear called early in the first round is All-America cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who Pro Football Focus has evaluated as the No. 2 overall prospect in this year's draft, just behind Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson.

In one of the latest PFF mock drafts, data science gurus Tej Seth, Arjun Menon, Ryan Weisman and Conor McQuiston took turns selecting all 32 first-round picks with Weisman taking Stingley and his athletic skills at No. 3 overall.

"Almost any top-10 prospect could have gone here to fill any number of positions the Texans need. With positional need out of the picture, it came down to who was the best prospect. Derek Stingley Jr. is an extraordinary athlete at the cornerback position. He boasted a 91.7 PFF grade during his freshman year — the best in college football — only allowing 38.3% of completions while intercepting more passes than TDs allowed. Although his next two seasons were plagued with injuries contributing to lackluster production, the prospect of Stingley returning as an astonishing athlete with strong man-coverage skills is too much to pass up at third overall."

After playing in just 10 games the last two seasons including the first three games this past year before a Lisfranc foot injury and surgery ended his three-year Tigers’ career, Stingley wasn’t physically ready to participate in February’s NFL combine, but impressed at LSU's pro day in early April.

On his first 40-yard dash attempt, Stingley ran a 4.37 followed by a 4.44 for next second try. The 6-foot, 188-pounder had a vertical jump of 38.5 inches, which would have put him fourth among all cornerbacks at the NFL combine.

Stingley had six interceptions and 21 pass breakups on LSU’s 2019 15-0 national championship team. Then, as a sophomore in the COVID-shortened 2020 10-game season, he was targeted just 30 times in the seven games he played (missing two games with an ankle injury, another with illness).

