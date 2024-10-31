Will Garrett Dellinger be healthy for the Alabama game?

Garrett Dellinger has been integral part of LSU's offensive line for the past four seasons. He's played 300+ snaps each of those years, and in over 1,200 career pass blocking snaps, he's allowed just six sacks and 24 hurries. He's been a cornerstone of this offensive line, but has been outshined by Will Campbell and Emery Jones in recent years.

We all know that LSU's run game has been horrible this year, which has partially been due to the offensive line. They have not been great as blockers in the run game, probably because they never really had to do it for two seasons with Jayden Daniels, but either way, it has not been good thus far.

Out of all the linemen on the team, Dellinger ranks second in run blocking PFF grade with a 72.3. The only guy higher than him is Campbell with a 72.9. As we've documented multiple times this year, LSU is much more efficient when they run the football to the left side of the offensive line than they are rushing right. When going left, the Tigers average over 6.0 yards per carry, but when they go right, they average just over 3.0 yards per carry. In fact, when running behind Dellinger (LG), the Tigers RBs are averaging 6.66 YPC, which is by far the most of any linemen on the team.

You can see LSU's rushing numbers when rushing behind each lineman here (ML is between C and LG, so I counted that with the LG numbers to get the 6.66 average).