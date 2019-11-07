The countdown is barreling quickly toward Saturday afternoon's monumental kickoff.

LSU (8-0, 4-0) and Alabama (8-0, 5-0) will provide the nation its first regular-season meeting between the AP's top two teams since the SEC West rivals did so Nov. 5, 2011.

That evening in Tuscaloosa, Ala., marked the last time the Tigers, No. 2 in this season's first College Football Playoff rankings, beat the Crimson Tide, who were announced as No. 3 in the postseason picture Tuesday.

But Heisman-frontrunning quarterback Joe Burrow and his teammates are being consistently lauded as maybe the most equipped group yet to finally end that drought.

So, when the chips hit the table Saturday afternoon, can coach Ed Orgeron and company actually accomplish that mission in a Bryant-Denny Stadium when Nick Saban and Alabama have lost just four times since 2008 and not once in more than four years?

Jerit Roser of Tiger Details and Mark Clements of 225 Magazine dig deep into the matchup from a variety of angles and storylines, including getting into the minds of Burrow and Saban with a couple of the LSU quarterback 's and Crimson Tide coach's favorite snacks.

What will be the determining factors in the contest? And how does it shake out?

