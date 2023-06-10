It was supposed to start at 2 p.m.

Then at 7:06 p.m.

Then at 8:06 p.m.

Finally after some showers in Alex Box Stadium finally turning the rainless delay into an official rain delay, the new start time for the opening game of LSU's Super Regional opener vs. Kentucky in Alex Box Stadium is 9:06 p.m.

The original announcement to the game being delayed was booed by the LSU crowd that was already in their seats and booed again when the second announcement was made. The latest announcement was greeted with skeptical cheers.

The 9:06 p.m. start is thought to be one of the latest,, if not the latest, for an LSU Super Regional game in history.

LSU’s 2017 Super Regional game 2 win in Alex Box over Miss.State that advanced the Tigers to the College World Series started at 8:36 pm and ended at 1:35 a.m. That game had two rain delays and seven MSU pitching changes.

Paul Skenes, LSU's staff ace and the SEC Pitcher of the Year, is warming up and will start game one as scheduled.