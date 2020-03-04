News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 23:04:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Will Wade discusses LSU's 99-90 loss to Arkansas

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails
Publisher/Analyst
@JimmyDetail

LSU head coach Will Wade was not pleased with his team's performance against SEC foe Arkansas.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}