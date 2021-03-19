TigerDetails - Will Wade previews Saturday's NCAA tourney game vs. St. Bonaventure

The LSU men's basketball will play St. Bonaventure Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET (12:45 p.m. CT) in a game televised by TNT and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The game will be held at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on the Indiana University campus in Bloomington.

The Tigers practiced early Thursday morning and will get in one more practice Friday before Saturday's contest.

Watch head coach Will Wade's full press conference previewing the game.