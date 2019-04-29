LSU head basketball coach Will Wade's name was again invoked in the college basketball recruiting corruption trial on Monday.

Federally convicted former Arizona assistant Emaunel “Book” Richardson said in a secretly recorded FBI video shown in federal court that Wade told him about a $300,000 deal he made to sign star LSU freshman forward Naz Reid.

The video showed Richardson speaking with Marty Blazer and Munish Sood, a pair of crooked financial managers turned FBI informants backed aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins in his alleged efforts to sign future clients by funneling payoffs to relatives of top recruits.

Arizona and LSU were Reid’s finalists.

Richardson told Blazer and Sood that Wade told him in earlier conversation that “there’s a deal in place, I got $300,000 for him, Reid."

Richardson responded to Wade, “Sh--, give me half that and I’ll make sure he goes there.”

Richardson's comments were delivered in the context of relating a story on Wade approaching him about leaving Arizona for a job at LSU.

Richardson is a former Arizona assistant who pleaded guilty in January to one felony count of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Wade was suspended for LSU’s last five games this past season, including the NCAA tourney, when the first reports of wiretap came to light.

He was reinstated on April 14 after finally agreeing to meet with LSU officials two days earlier.

Wade's reinstatement agreement included his agreements to forfeit performance bonuses and to amend the contract to allow for his firing if he commits a Level I or Level II NCAA violation or if the NCAA infractions committee issues a formal notice to LSU that Wade was involved in a Level 1 or Level 2 violation.

It isn’t known yet if Wade has had a one-on-one meeting with new LSU athletic director Scott Woodward.