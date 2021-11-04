Will Wade, Xavier Pinson, Darius Days | Build Up 2 Basketball Media Days
LSU basketball head coach Will Wade, along with seniors Xavier Pinson and Darius Days, had their first official press conference of the season Wednesday ahead of the Nov. 9 season opener against UL-Monroe at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Wade said to expect LSU to look a little different this season thanks to a few newcomers and playing a grittier style of ball.
“We’ve got better cohesion,” Wade said. “We’ve got better rhythm. We’re scrappier. It’s just different. But I think it’s going to be good. Blue collar. Gritty. Doing the little things better than we’ve done them.”
Watch the full press conferences with Pinson and Days below: