Opa Locka (FL) rising defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque checks in at the Rivals Camp Series in Miami. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound defender breaks down his top schools, talks standouts and more with Rivals.com's Adam Friedman.

Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Quad

Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage