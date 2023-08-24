With Maason Smith suspended, what does it mean for LSU in week one?
Late Wednesday night Wilson Alexander of the Advocate first reported that LSU star defensive tackle Maason Smith would be suspended for week one against Florida State. The NCAA suspended him for receiving improper benefits prior to the NCAA's adoption of the current NIL system.
A few hours later ESPN Baton Rouge 104.5's Matt Moscona confirmed the report and added that both Maason Smith and Kayshon Boutte participated in an autograph signing in the summer of 2021.
Per Moscona's report, Smith could have served his suspension last season but his season ending injury prevented that from happening, thus the NCAA informed LSU that Smith would serve his suspension in week one against Florida State.
With LSU down their best interior defensive lineman, what does it mean for LSU in their week one matchup against FSU?
Next Man Up
In Smith's absence, look for Jacobian Guillory and Jordan Jefferson to step in and fill a lot of those snaps. It could also provide an opportunity for Florida transfer Jalen Lee to potentially see the field and earn some reps as well.
Jordan Jefferson
West Virginia transfer Jordan Jefferson is probably the most experienced option to fill the void left behind by Smith. Jefferson has played in 42 games with 17 starts at defensive tackle across four seasons at West Virginia.
Last season he started all 12 games for the Mountaineers finishing the season with 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also brings a bit of length to the table at 6-foot-4, 317-pounds he has the ability to disrupt passing lanes for opposing quarterbacks batting down five passes in 2022.
Jacobian Guillory
The redshirt junior Jacobian Guillory was primed to have his best season for LSU yet looking to provide depth on the interior of LSU's defensive line. Guillory has 26 career appearances with 23 tackles and two tackles for loss for the Tigers.
At 6-foot-2, 320-pounds he doesn't possess the length that Jefferson offers on the interior line, but he's had a solid camp and has been a handful for the offensive line. He'll likely see a much bigger role in week one.
Jalen Lee
During Camp it seemed that Florida transfer Jalen Lee was still a bit behind the other two in terms of where he fits with the interior defensive line, but with Smith out we could see the Tigers experiment a bit with their defensive front.
In three seasons at Florida, Lee has appeared in 25 games with 19 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Last season during his sophomore season at Florida he played in all 12 games for the Gators starting three.
Smith certainly leaves some big shoes to fill at the defensive tackle position, but with LSU's strong portal presence during the offseason they certainly have experienced talent that can step in and fill the hole, even if it is just a Band-Aid for the season opener.