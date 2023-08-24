Late Wednesday night Wilson Alexander of the Advocate first reported that LSU star defensive tackle Maason Smith would be suspended for week one against Florida State. The NCAA suspended him for receiving improper benefits prior to the NCAA's adoption of the current NIL system. A few hours later ESPN Baton Rouge 104.5's Matt Moscona confirmed the report and added that both Maason Smith and Kayshon Boutte participated in an autograph signing in the summer of 2021.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VUERBVEU6IE11bHRpcGxlIHNvdXJjZXMgaGF2ZSBjb25maXJtZWQg TWFhc29uIFNtaXRoIGFuZCBLYXlzaG9uIEJvdXR0ZSBwYXJ0aWNpcGF0ZWQg aW4gYW4gYXV0b2dyYXBoIHNpZ25pbmcgaW4gdGhlIHN1bW1lciBvZiAyMDIx IHByaW9yIHRvIE5JTCBnb2luZyBsaXZlLjxicj48YnI+Qm91dHRlIHNlcnZl ZCBhIG9uZSBnYW1lIHN1c3BlbnNpb24gZHVyaW5nIHRoZSAyMDIyIHNlYXNv bi4gSGUgbWlzc2VkIHRoZSBOZXcgTWV4aWNvIGdhbWUgZm9yIHRoZSBiaXJ0 aCBvZiBoaXMgc29uIGFuZCB0aGXigKY8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0IE1vc2Nv bmEgKEBNYXR0TW9zY29uYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NYXR0TW9zY29uYS9zdGF0dXMvMTY5NDUzMjQzOTg5NTM1OTU1NT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Per Moscona's report, Smith could have served his suspension last season but his season ending injury prevented that from happening, thus the NCAA informed LSU that Smith would serve his suspension in week one against Florida State. With LSU down their best interior defensive lineman, what does it mean for LSU in their week one matchup against FSU?

Next Man Up

In Smith's absence, look for Jacobian Guillory and Jordan Jefferson to step in and fill a lot of those snaps. It could also provide an opportunity for Florida transfer Jalen Lee to potentially see the field and earn some reps as well.

Jordan Jefferson

West Virginia transfer Jordan Jefferson is probably the most experienced option to fill the void left behind by Smith. Jefferson has played in 42 games with 17 starts at defensive tackle across four seasons at West Virginia. Last season he started all 12 games for the Mountaineers finishing the season with 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also brings a bit of length to the table at 6-foot-4, 317-pounds he has the ability to disrupt passing lanes for opposing quarterbacks batting down five passes in 2022.

Jacobian Guillory

The redshirt junior Jacobian Guillory was primed to have his best season for LSU yet looking to provide depth on the interior of LSU's defensive line. Guillory has 26 career appearances with 23 tackles and two tackles for loss for the Tigers. At 6-foot-2, 320-pounds he doesn't possess the length that Jefferson offers on the interior line, but he's had a solid camp and has been a handful for the offensive line. He'll likely see a much bigger role in week one.

Jalen Lee

During Camp it seemed that Florida transfer Jalen Lee was still a bit behind the other two in terms of where he fits with the interior defensive line, but with Smith out we could see the Tigers experiment a bit with their defensive front. In three seasons at Florida, Lee has appeared in 25 games with 19 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Last season during his sophomore season at Florida he played in all 12 games for the Gators starting three. Smith certainly leaves some big shoes to fill at the defensive tackle position, but with LSU's strong portal presence during the offseason they certainly have experienced talent that can step in and fill the hole, even if it is just a Band-Aid for the season opener.

Become a new annual subscriber today and you can save 60% off your first year using promo code KICKOFF2023