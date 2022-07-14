WR Kayshon Boutte named LSU's newest No. 7

Another Louisiana native will wear LSU's well-known No. 7 jersey in 2022.

Kayshon Boutte will join an impressive line of Tigers to wear the number, the program announced Thursday via social media.

"(No.) 7 is bigger than football," he posted following the announcement. "It's about Leadership, Encouragement, Accountability, and Discipline. I had to grow into 7 to understand it already had the characteristics that I was striving for.

"To be chosen to wear this Legendary number is an honor. I'm excited to be back on the field with my brothers and of to work this season. To do it in Number 7 is a true blessing, following in the footsteps of some of the greatest players in LSU history. Greatness begins now."

The rising junior wide receiver from Westgate High School in New Iberia most recently follows cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and safety Jacoby Stevens in the tradition of notable playmakers being awarded the distinction.

Boutte capped his 2020 freshman season with an SEC-record 308 receiving yards and three touchdowns against Ole Miss and entered 2021 as one of the nation's most highly regarded pass-catchers.

He started his sophomore campaign with 38 catches for 509 yards and nine scores — all team-highs at the time — before suffering a season-ending injury Oct. 9 in the Tigers' sixth contest at Kentucky.

His yardage and touchdown totals remained team-bests through the complete 13-game season.

LSU's No. 7 jersey began garnering local allure and national recognition more than a decade ago when linebacker Ali Highsmith and cornerback Patrick Peterson donned it during their decorated careers.

Peterson passed that torch to eventual Heisman finalist cornerback Tyrann Mathieu in 2011.

And running back Leonard Fournette reignited the tradition in 2014, followed by wide receivers D.J. Chark and Jonathan Giles and safety Grant Delpit.