Lafayette wide receiver Malik Nabers was committed to Mississippi State for months and seemed to be solid with the Bulldogs until he woke up Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder followed his heart 45 minutes down the road to Tiger Stadium and signed with the Tigers.

Nabers is the No. 11-ranked prospect in Louisiana’s 2021 class and the No. 53-ranked wide receiver in the country.

