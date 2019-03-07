For the second time in just more than 10 days, LSU basketball coach Will Wade had "no comment" Thursday to his growing link to college basketball's recruiting scandal.

After a Feb. 25 Yahoo Sports reported indicated Wade and Arizona coach Sean Miller are set to be subpoenaed on April 22, Yahoo reported Thursday that it learned a 2017 phone conversation intercepted by the FBI between Wade and basketball middleman Christian Dawkins has Wade speaking openly about a “strong-ass offer” he made in recruiting a prospect and how frustrated he was that the prospect hadn't agreed yet to sign with LSU.

The prospect hasn't been positively identified, but wiretap transcripts indicate it might current Tigers' freshman guard Javonte Smart. ESPN cited court records that Dawkins had at least three calls with a cellphone number belonging to Wade between June 19, 2017, and June 30, 2017. Via Twitter, Smart announced his commitment to LSU on June 30, 2017.

Wade told reporters Thursday after his monthly luncheon with fans at a Baton Rouge casino that he was told about the latest report 20 minutes before it was published. He said he wasn't told what the report contained."

"I haven't read it, I don't have any comment about it," said second-year coach Wade, whose team plays for a piece of the SEC regular season championship against Vanderbilt on Saturday night. "I'll have to read it and look at it. We'll move forward as we need to."

On Tuesday, Dawkins was one of three men sentenced to prison time by a U.S. District judge stemming from a three-week trial last October in Manhattan that returned guilty verdicts on wire fraud and conspiracy charges.

Adidas director of global marketing James Gatto, Adidas consultant and basketball organizer Merl Code and client recruiter Dawkins received sentences. Gatto got nine months in jail while Code and Dawkins received six-month stays.The defendants remain free on conditional release and are appealing their convictions hoping for reversals by appellate judges.

According to the latest Yahoo report, here's the conversation between Wade and Dawkins on the FBI wiretap:

Wade: "“I was thinking last night on this Smart thing. I’ll be honest with you, I’m [expletive] tired of dealing with the thing. Like I’m just [expletive] sick of dealing with the [expletive]. Like, this should not be that [expletive] complicated. Dude, I went to him with a [expletive] strong-ass offer about a month ago. [Expletive] strong.

“The problem was, I know why he didn’t take it now, it was [expletive] tilted toward the family a little bit. It was tilted toward taking care of the mom, taking care of the kid. Like it was tilted towards that. Now I know for a fact he didn’t explain everything to the mom. I know now, he didn’t get enough of the piece of the pie in the deal.”

Dawkins: “Hmmmm.”

“Wade: "It was a [expletive] hell of a [expletive] offer. Hell of an offer.”

Dawkins: “OK."

Wade: “Especially for a kid who is going to be a two- or three-year kid."

As far back as last October when Wade's name was reported as one of the coaches involved in the pay-for-play scandal, Wade has denied he had "ever done business of any kind with Christian Dawkins or Mr. Dawkins."