True or false: Yale, LSU’s first East Region opponent Thursday in Jacksonville, has more players on its current roster who have played in the NCAA tournament than LSU.

True. The 22-7 Bulldogs, winners of the Ivy League tourney championship Sunday, have three senior starters who were freshmen on Yale’s 2016 NCAA tourney team.

LSU has one player – senior transfer Kavell Bigby-Williams – who averaged 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in five NCAA tournament games for Oregon’s 2017 Final Four team.

It was Williams on Sunday who was already “coaching” his LSU teammates about the NCAA tournament, even how to react when the Tigers’ name was revealed.

“Kavell just telling them `wait to they flash your name, LSU, you’re going to be excited’,” LSU interim coach Tony Benford said at his late Sunday afternoon press conference.



The Tigers’ name popped up within the first two minutes of Sunday’s CBS selection show. LSU (26-6), the SEC regular season champion, was tabbed as the No. 3 seed in the East Region behind No. 1 seeded Duke (which won the ACC tourney) and No. 2 Michigan State (winners of the Big Ten tournament).

There was concern prior to LSU’s one game-and-out exit with its 76-73 SEC tournament quarterfinals loss to Florida that the NCAA tournament selection committee might drop the Tigers in the seeding. The reason was the absences of suspended head coach Will Wade and guard Javonte Smart, sidelined while LSU investigated to see if he was linked to Wade’s alleged involvement in buying recruits.

Wade remains suspended by LSU, but Smart was deemed eligible two hours before Friday’s loss to the Gators in which he scored 13 points.

“We wanted to see LSU when Smart came back,” NCAA tournament selection committee chairman Bernard Muir said Sunday after the brackets were announced. “They played well.”

Benford, now 1-1 as interim, said he spoke to Wade on Sunday after LSU learned its destination and foe.

“I talked to him briefly after the show,” Benford said. “Having been in the Ivy League with Harvard (where Wade was assistant from 2007-09), he’s very familiar with (Yale) Coach (James) Jones and their style of play. He just said they are well coached and play pretty fast and it’ll be a good matchup for us.”

The Tigers were the third highest seeded among the seven SEC teams earning NCAA tourney invites. Tennessee and Kentucky were 2s, SEC tourney champ Auburn and Mississippi State were 5s, Ole Miss was a No. 8 and Florida a No. 10.

As it turned out, LSU was 8-4 this season against nine teams that received NCAA tournament bids, including non-conference foes Florida State, St. Mary’s and Houston.

“One thing that helps is we played a lot of teams out of conference and in conference with different styles,” Benford said.

In past NCAA tournaments, Ivy League teams have given opponents fits because of experienced players executing disciplined offenses forcing more athletic opponents to play defense deep into the shot clock.

Yale , a No. 14 seed, has the experience, starting three seniors and two juniors. But the Bulldogs average 81.1 points per game by pushing the tempo.

“They really push the ball upcourt,” Benford said.

Four of Yale’s five starters average double figure scoring, led by junior 6-6 guard Miye Oni, the Ivy League’s Player of the Year who’s climbing projected NBA draft boards.

The other starters are 6-3 senior guard Alex Copeland, 6-2 senior guard Trey Phills, 6-7 senior forward Blake Copeland and 6-9 junior forward Jordan Bruner.

Phills is the son of former Southern University and Southern Lab guard and Baton Rouge native Bobby Phills, who averaged 11 points in a nine-year NBA career before he was killed in a January 2000 car wreck at age 30.

Jones is in his 20th season as Yale's coach. His 2016 team upset 5th seeded Baylor in what was Yale's first NCAA tournament game in 52 years.



If LSU beats Yale, it will play the winner of Maryland vs. Belmont/Temple on Saturday. But most assuredly, the Tigers can’t afford to overlook the feisty Bulldogs.

“We have a chance to hit the re-set button,” Benford said. “We talked briefly (after Friday’s loss to Florida) that we’re coming back to a new season. We’re 0-0 like everybody else in the country, we’re going to be focused on getting better tomorrow and preparing for Yale.”

The last and only time LSU played Yale was in the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu early in “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s senior season. Maravich scored 34 points, but the Tigers lost 97-94.