If there is one thing you should know about LSU’s Greedy Williams besides being one of the most smothering cover cornerbacks in college football the last two years, it’s he’s a man of great faith. Not just faith. Great faith. It’s what you must have when you and your family somehow survive living in a Shreveport neighborhood that Williams once described as “shootouts and fistfights." It’s what’s required to hold the family together when your mother survives cancer. So, when Williams wasn’t drafted in the first round as predicted Thursday night, all dressed up and no place to go suffering through four hours of torture at the NFL draft in Nashville, he surely tapped into his faith. Things always happen for a reason, don’t they Greedy? He ended up being taken Friday night in the second round No. 46 overall by the Cleveland Browns, the hottest up-and-coming team in the NFL, thanks to a recently-reunited receiving duo of former LSU stars Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. and pairing them with second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield. “I just wanted to know where I was going,” Williams said on a conference call with reporters after he was drafted. “When I got the phone call from the 216 (Cleveland’s area code), I was just overcome with emotion. “This is big for me and my family. I’m ready just to get there, hug on the fans and hug on the coaches. I’m ready to get there to put in work and be a difference-maker for the defense.”

Cleveland, which didn’t have a first-round draft choice, traded up to grab Williams. The Browns advanced three picks, trading Nos. 49 and 144 to Indianapolis for their selection. Six cornerbacks were drafted ahead of Williams, a first-team all-American and two-time first-team All-SEC cornerback in the conference that produces more NFL draft choices annually than any other league. It’s why Browns general manager John Dorsey was stunned Williams fell into his drafting range. He made the trade to assure he could make it happen. “I thought he would be one of the first five guys picked off the board (in Round 2),” Dorsey said of Williams. “He is fluid, he is easy, he is a smooth-moving corner and he does it effortlessly. From his talent perspective, he has everything that I like about it – he has hip, he has feet and he has length. He can play press, and he can play off. “One of the coaches at LSU said he is one of the most gifted corners ever to come through LSU. That speaks volumes.” Dorsey and new Browns’ head coach Freddie Kitchens, a former Alabama starting quarterback, both shot down the two most popular theories why Williams dropped out of the first round. Some NFL scouts and coaches said Williams’ lack of physicality made him an unwilling tackler. “He is playing in the hardest conferences there are in college football, and I think he holds up really well,” Dorsey said. “I have no problem with his tackling. He will get you down. Corners are paid to cover. The tackling aspect, just get the guy down.” There was also the fact that Williams didn’t visit NFL teams for extended visits and interviews. But the Browns talked with Williams enough at the NFL combine in February to know they liked him.