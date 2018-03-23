A case could easily be made that freshmen Zack Hess and Zach Watson were LSU’s two most productive players en route to its runner-up finish at last season’s College World Series.

During the NCAA tournament, Hess picked up three saves – all in Omaha – and one victory. He struck out 20 batters in 11.2 innings. Meanwhile, Watson led the Tigers in hitting during the NCAA tournament with a .333 batting average. He hit five homers and drove in ten runs.

After getting off to slow starts for different reasons this year, Hess and Watson will be leading the way when LSU opens its first Southeastern Conference road series against Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field in Nashville on Friday (8 p.m. Central/ESPNU).

Hess was roughed up for eight runs in 2.1 innings in his first start of the year against Notre Dame. In his last four starts – three of which resulting in Tigers victories, Hess has yielded eight runs in 26 innings. Hess has struck out 40 batters with only eight walks in those 26 innings.

Watson had three hits in the opening three-game set against Notre Dame. Then, Watson sat out nine games due to an oblique injury. Since returning to the lineup, Watson is 20-for-46 (.435). Watson is taking an eight-game hitting streak as the leadoff batter into Friday’s game against the Commodores.

“Once I got back in the lineup, I wanted to hit the ball as hard as I could,” Watson said. “It has been about pitch selection. I know what a ball is and what a strike is. I am recognizing the curve. I batted first in high school. You know a fast ball is usually coming on the first pitch. I like to get the game started.”

Watson has accumulated at least two hits in the Tigers’ last five games. Moreover, he has three hits in each of the last three games. Watson has raised his batting average almost 150 points since returning from the injury.

“It is no secret that we are a much better team with Zach in the lineup,” Mainieri said. “He gets us going at the plate and he is a great centerfielder. With Zach being in centerfield, that allows up to put (Antoine) Duplantis in rightfield. Those two guys catch everything out there.”

Hess has solidified his spot in the weekend rotation following his poor first outing. Mainieri moved Hess from Saturday to Friday after his first start. Mainieri would only have Hess in the starting rotation if he could be a dominant pitcher.

“It was a distant memory that out biggest question was whether Zack could be a starting pitcher,” Mainieri said. “Zack was either going to be the Friday starter or he was going back to the bullpen. There was nothing in between.

“Zack gives us a chance every Friday in the SEC where you usually are facing a first-round pick in the major league draft. What he has done the last four weekends proves he can be a Friday night starter in the SEC.”

Due to his poor first appearance, Hess still has an ugly 5.08 ERA. However, opposing teams are batting just .226 against him. Six of his 14 walks came in the game against Notre Dame.

“The big thing for me is how I’ve been pitching in the strike zone,” Hess said. “I am letting my stuff work for me and pounding the strike zone. I have been going to the slider more and pitching backwards a little bit.”

The Tigers will need a strong effort from Hess on Friday to get them off to a good start in the series against Vanderbilt. LSU also will rely upon Watson to continue his hot hitting throughout the weekend.

The first road SEC series has not been pleasant for Mainieri at LSU. The Tigers have won just four of their initial away conference series in Mainieri’s previous 11 seasons. In addition, LSU has a 1-8 record against the Commodores in Nashville with Mainieri as coach.

“We have not had a lot of success in Nashville,” Mainieri said. “In my first year (2007) and in 2011, we were swept (at Vanderbilt). Those were two of our weakest teams. We’ve been a pretty good road team in my tenure at LSU. That doesn’t mean we’ll win this weekend.

“Vanderbilt still has a very good ball club. What they did in Starkville (three-game sweep of Mississippi State) would grab anyone’s attention. We just have to do the things we do and be confident.”