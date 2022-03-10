Zion Ferguson explains his childhood love for LSU, recaps visit
Four-star corner Zion Ferguson might have two years before he has to ink his name to a college, but the 2024 prospect knows that LSU will be in the mix throughout his recruitment.The love Ferguson ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news