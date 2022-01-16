12th ranked Tigers roar to SEC women's win over the 'Dores

While there’s no doubt LSU women’s coach Kim Mulkey would like all hands on deck, her Tigers handled the absence of injured starting forward Autumn Newby quite nicely Sunday afternoon.

Senior center Faustine Aifuwa had a career-high tying 20 points and the Tigers’ guard trio of Khayla Pointer, Jailin Cherry and Alexis Morris combined for 49 points, 23 rebounds, 17 assists and 8 steals as No. 12 LSU pummeled Vanderbilt 82-64 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers (17-2, 4-1) led Vandy (10-8, 1-3 SEC) the entire game all but 27 seconds in the first two minutes, dominating at both ends of the court, shooting 58.3 percent (35 of 60) from the field while holding Vandy to 33.8 (25 of 74). LSU also had a 43-35 rebound advantage.

Morris, a junior transfer from Baylor, had 20 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Pointer, an All-SEC senior, contributed 17 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals. Cherry, also as a senior, added 12 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals.

“You see three of the finest guards in the country,” Mulkey said. “They’re quick, they can guard you and they can run. Now, getting production in the paint (from Aifuwa) makes us even harder to defend.”

Aifuwa had one of the best shooting days of her career, hitting 10 of 12 field goals by mixing flawless catch and shoot 8 to 12 foot jumpers and tough layups in traffic.

It was LSU’s first game without Newby, who strained her Achilles in Thursday’s 87-85 overtime victory over Missouri. She’s the 10th leading rebounder in the SEC averaging 7.72 rebounds but senior Awi Trasi collected 7 rebounds vs. Vanderbilt filling Newby’s starting vacancy.

“You’ve got a new lineup without Autumn and I thought we responded well,” Mulkey said. “We took good shots and I thought our defense switched all positions but then post five.”

Vanderbilt was led by Brinae Alexander, who scored a game-high 24 points.

The Tigers have a full week off before playing next Sunday at Florida in a 12 noon CT, followed by a Jan. 27 road game at Arkansas. LSU doesn’t play home again until Jan. 30 vs. Kentucky.

LSU is three games away from matching its fastest start to 20 wins since 2006-07.