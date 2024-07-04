2025 four-star DL Zion Williams commits to LSU
LSU fans had a nice start to their Fourth of July holiday with 2025 four-star defensive lineman, Zion Williams, announcing his commitment to the Tigers.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle ranks as the 20th best player from the state of Texas and chose LSU over the likes of Texas, Texas A&M and TCU.
Williams becomes the second defensive lineman to commit to LSU in 2025, joining four-star edge rusher, LaJesse Harrold, who committed a couple of weeks ago.
Brian Kelly and LSU continue to add to an already stacked 2025 class that includes two five-stars (Bryce Underwood and Harlem Berry) and 10 four-stars.
