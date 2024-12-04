2025 four-star WR Derek Meadows flips from LSU to Alabama

Not too long ago, the LSU Tigers lost out on long-time commit, Bryce Underwood. The five-star quarterback ranks as the No. 2 overall player in the class and had been committed to LSU since January, but after weeks of speculation, he flipped to Michigan thanks to a massive, multi-million dollar NIL offer.
Shortly after Underwood's decommitment, we started hearing noise that four-star wide receiver, Derek Meadows, would be joining him in Ann Arbor. However, those rumors quieted over the next week before he was linked to Alabama. Tide QB commit, Keelon Russell, was an advocate for Meadows, and now the two will unite in Tuscaloosa.
The Las Vegas native recently fell out of the Rivals100, but still ranks as the 107th overall player and 16th best receiver in the class. He's a massive target, standing at 6-foot-6, and had the potential to be one of the next great LSU receivers.
This is another huge loss for the Tigers, who now have just two receivers - Phillip Wright III and TaRon Francis - in their 2025 class.
Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Quad
Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage