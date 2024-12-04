2025 four-star WR Derek Meadows flips from LSU to Alabama

(Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Not too long ago, the LSU Tigers lost out on long-time commit, Bryce Underwood. The five-star quarterback ranks as the No. 2 overall player in the class and had been committed to LSU since January, but after weeks of speculation, he flipped to Michigan thanks to a massive, multi-million dollar NIL offer. Shortly after Underwood's decommitment, we started hearing noise that four-star wide receiver, Derek Meadows, would be joining him in Ann Arbor. However, those rumors quieted over the next week before he was linked to Alabama. Tide QB commit, Keelon Russell, was an advocate for Meadows, and now the two will unite in Tuscaloosa.

