23 former LSU Tigers on active NFL rosters for playoffs
A nation’s best 23 former LSU Tigers will be on active NFL rosters when Super Wild Card Weekend begins on Saturday.
The NFL Playoffs get underway on Saturday and continue through Monday night with six games taking place during the opening round of the playoffs. Former LSU players occupy roster spots on 13 of the 14 NFL teams that have advanced to postseason play.
Overall, the number of former Tigers on NFL playoff teams grows to 29 when practice squad and injured reserve players are included.
Tampa Bay features the most former Tigers with five players on its roster – running back Leonard Fournette, linebacker Devin White, linebacker Kevin Minter, defensive back Rashard Robinson, and wide receiver Cyril Grayson, Jr.
The Bengals and Chiefs each have three LSU players on their active rosters. The Bengals roster features Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow and Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase, while national award winner Tyrann Mathieu along with running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams play for the Chiefs.
The only NFL Playoff team without a former Tiger is the Green Bay Packers.
Of the 29 LSU players on an NFL playoff roster, 12 won a national championship at LSU – 11 were on the 2019 team along with Andrew Whitworth, who was the starting left tackle on the 2003 squad.
Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, Jan. 15
Raiders at Bengals * 3:30 p.m. CT on NBC
Bengals
Active: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, DT Tyler Shelvin
IR: TE Thaddeus Moss
Raiders
Active: TE Foster Moreau
Patriots at Bills * 7:15 p.m. on CBS
Bills
Active: SNP Reid Ferguson
IR: CB Tre’Davious White
Patriots
Active: DL Davon Godchaux
Reserve/COVID-19: DB Jalen Mills
Sunday, Jan. 16
Eagles at Buccaneers * Noon CT on FOX
Buccaneers
Active: RB Leonard Fournette, LB Devin White, LB Kevin Minter, CB Rashard Robinson, WR Cyril Grayson, Jr.
Eagles
Active: DB Kary Vincent Jr.
Practice Squad: LB JaCoby Stevens
49ers at Cowboys * 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Cowboys
Active: OL La’el Collins
IR: LB Jabril Cox
49ers
Active: DE Arden Key
Steelers at Chiefs * 7:15 p.m. CT on NBC
Chiefs
Active: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB Darrel Williams, DB Tyrann Mathieu
Steelers
Active: OL Trai Turner
Monday, Jan. 17
Cardinals at Rams * 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN/ABC
Rams
Active: OT Andrew Whitworth, WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Cardinals
Active: DT Rashard Lawrence
First Round Byes:
Titans
Active: WR Racey McMath, CB Kristian Fulton
IR: FB Tory Carter
Packers – None