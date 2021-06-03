4-star DB Curley Reed shocked by LSU offer from Ed Orgeron; talks visit
On the first day that recruits were able to see college coaches and campuses in person, four-star 2023 defensive back Curley Reed picked up an offer from in-state powerhouse LSU and its head coach ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news