Rivals four-star WR Jabari Mack commits to LSU

LSU added another piece to their 2026 recruiting puzzle on Saturday when Rivals four-star WR Jabari Mack made the call and committed to LSU. Mack is the second WR commitment for LSU this week joining Rivals five-star WR Tristen Keys .

Mack gives the Tigers four commitments at the receiver position for the class of 2026. In addition to Keys, Mack joins a talented group that also includes four-star receivers Kenny Darby and Jakai Anderson.

Mack's commitment puts the Tigers at No.3 overall in the team recruiting rankings. With plenty of top prospects still in the mix for LSU, the Tigers could be a major contender for Rivals' No.1 class overall.

The addition of Mack continues LSU's strong momentum on the recruiting trail under Brian Kelly, who has emphasized keeping Louisiana's top talent at home while also cherry-picking Louisiana's neighboring states for elite prospects.

Stay tuned for more on Mack's commitment including our popular "Scouts Take" feature where we give you the scoop from real NFL sources.