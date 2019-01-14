Rivals unveiled the first piece of the final Class of 2019 recruiting rankings on Monday, beginning with the top 10.





Since the spring, Derek Stingley Jr. has sat atop of those rankings, the first cornerback ever to be touted as the No. 1 player in America. After signing with LSU and partaking in the team’s Fiesta Bowl prep work before Christmas, the 5-star cornerback has maintained his spot at the top.





Stingley finishes the year as Rivals’ No. 1 prospect. The freshman is destined to make an immediate impact in Baton Rouge as the Tigers look to fill the rather large void left behind by All-American cornerback Greedy Williams.





Leading up to LSU’s Fiesta Bowl showdown with UCF, here’s what the coaching staff said about the newly enrolled freshman corner:





"There hasn't really been (another freshman) in my recollection that made a statement like he did in that limited early time," said defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. " I can't think of one."





"He has the traits of all the guys I've had from Pat(rick Peterson) his freshman year to Tre'Davious (White), Jalen Mills, Jalen Collins, Greedy (Williams), Kevin Toliver, Donte Jackson. He has a little bit of the traits of every one of them in him,” cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond raved.





Added sophomore cornerback Kary Vincent Jr.: "Hype is something that isn't real. But with him, I feel like everything is real. He's come in. He's real level-headed, straight business. He gets the job done. He's come, learning the playbook. Obviously, he hasn't learned everything yet, but everything coach has talked to him about, he's picked up real quick, and that's not easy to do here."



