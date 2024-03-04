Advertisement

There is no official list yet for Bell but his father, Raja, played for more than a decade in the NBA so traveling around to programs has not been an issue. The Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage standout has seen a lot but that might make things tougher because a lot of programs are impressing him early on. He could easily stay in the Southeast with LSU, Florida and Miami all very involved but Penn State and Notre Dame have to be high on the early list as well. *****