Breaking down the top QBs in the 2026 class
The 2026 class is just getting started with the recruiting process but there are already many storylines after every position. Today, we start a weeklong series breaking down the top players at each spot starting with quarterbacks.
This article was shortened to only include quarterbacks with LSU interest.
There is no official list yet for Bell but his father, Raja, played for more than a decade in the NBA so traveling around to programs has not been an issue. The Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage standout has seen a lot but that might make things tougher because a lot of programs are impressing him early on.
He could easily stay in the Southeast with LSU, Florida and Miami all very involved but Penn State and Notre Dame have to be high on the early list as well.
The four-star quarterback from Cocoa, Fla., put up major numbers last season throwing to Ohio State commit Jayvan Boggs and others with 3,759 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. Teams are now flocking to get more involved in his recruitment.
It still feels like the early stages for Hart but LSU is definitely a team standing out right now along with Notre Dame, which is involved with many of the top QBs in this class. Miami and Ole Miss are two others to watch but many more offers could be headed his way.
