Breaking: LSU receives commitment from three star tackle Marlon Martinez
The 2020 class keeps on rolling for Ed Orgeron and the Tigers, who picked up their 15th commitment Saturday morning in three-star offensive tackle Marlon Martinez.
Martinez is a native of Fort Lauderdale who received 26 offers from colleges including SEC powerhouses Florida, Georgia, Auburn and Kentucky. The 6-foot-5, 290 pound high school senior took to Twitter to pledge his commitment to LSU.
Grateful for all the blessings 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yQPQQYa8Z2— Marlon Martinez (@Marl0n77) May 25, 2019
Martinez is the second offensive tackle to commit to LSU out of the 2020 class, next to four-star Courtland Ford out of Cedar Hill, Texas.