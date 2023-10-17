Brian Kelly, one of the winningest active coaches in all of college football, can join elite company if the Tigers are able to take down Army on Saturday. Coach Kelly currently has 299 career wins as a head coach, and on Saturday, Kelly could become the 15th coach to hit 300 career wins.

Let's take a step back. Brian Kelly began his coaching career at Grand Valley State in 1991. He would coach there for 13 seasons, finishing with a 118-35-2 record at the division II school.

His next stop would come at Central Michigan where he would stay for three seasons. There, he would accumulate 19 more wins before moving on to Cincinnati. In four seasons with the Bearcats, Kelly would post an astounding 34-6 record and would earn a job at one of the most prestigious colleges in the nation, Notre Dame.

In 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish, Kelly would win another 113 games which included a trip to the BCS National Championship and the CFP National Championship.

Before the 2022 season, Kelly shocked the college football world by agreeing to become LSU's next head coach. He currently has a 15-6 record with the Tigers, and is one win shy of hitting the 300 mark.

When asked about this, Kelly said he was unaware of the stat because he doesn't count wins. All he's worried about is getting his team prepared every week and trying to win one game at a time.