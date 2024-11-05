Brian Kelly provides an update on West Weeks' future

Earlier this year, LSU Odyssey reported that LSU LB, West Weeks, would take a redshirt this year after suffering an injury earlier in the season that caused him to miss some time. The hope is that he'll return for his final year of eligibility in 2025 to help keep the linebacking unit as strong as possible.

Weeks has appeared in three games this season. He played 11 snaps in the season opener against USC, 16 against Nicholls and four against South Alabama. It seemed like his role was going to increase when Harold Perkins went out with an ACL injury, but an injury of his own kept him off the field.

Since Weeks has only appeared in three games, he is still eligible for a redshirt. Unlike most other collegiate sports, in football you can play up to four games in a season and still take a redshirt. LSU is going to at least make a bowl game, which means Weeks could play in the postseason due to a new rule which allows a player to play in a postseason game without using up one of those four games.

"He's got games remaining," said LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly on Monday. "If we could save that season of eligibility, we would prefer to do that. We've had a conversation with the family and with West about doing that."

Kelly expanded on the idea of redshirting Weeks, saying they'd like the keep a veteran presence in the room next year after Greg Penn III leaves. If Weeks stays, he, his brother Whit, Xavier Atkins and Davhon Keys will likely be the main linebacking rotation barring any transfers. However, Kelly made it clear that if there were to be an injury to any of their linebackers and LSU needed him to come back this year, he would go back out there and burn his redshirt.

"We feel as though, moving forward, having a veteran presence next season would be in everybody's best interest," said Kelly. "But, we made it clear, if there's an injury and a need to win football games and win a championship, he's got to be ready."

If everything goes according to plan, we'll see the Weeks brothers starting together at linebacker next season. It's a move that gives LSU experience at the position and some extra help while they work on developing their young players such as Keys and Atkins.