LSU Softball eyes first WCWS appearance since 2017

The LSU Tigers softball team is set to host their third straight Regional this weekend at Tiger Park. Beth Torina's squad earned the No. 10 seed after posting a 41-14 record and will host Southeastern, UConn and Nebraska with a trip to a Super Regional on the line.

The Tigers have always been in the hunt for a Women's College World Series appearance, they just haven't been able to get the job done in years past.

In 2024, the Tigers earned the No. 9 seed in the tournament and swept their regional to advance to the Stanford Super Regional. They run ruled Stanford in game one, 11-1, but were shutout in their next two games, falling one game short of the WCWS.

2023 was even more of a disappointment. The Tigers earned the No. 10 seed and hosted a regional, winning their first two games to force a Sunday matchup against their instate rivals, UL-Lafayette. All the Tigers needed to do was win one game, but they lost back-to-back games to the Ragin' Cajuns and were eliminated.

In 2022, LSU failed to earn a national seed and went to Arizona State, where they lost their first two games and were quickly eliminated from the tournament. In 2018, 2019 and 2021 (tournament cancelled in 2020 due to COVID), the Tigers advanced to the Super Regional round, but were dispatched in each season, falling just short of their ultimate goal.

This year, Beth Torina's squad hopes they can turn things around.

Offensively, the Tigers are led by SEC Freshman of the Year, Tori Edwards, who's batting .403 on the season with 18 home runs (a program record) and 72 RBIs. Danieca Coffey has continued her career-long success at the dish, batting .386 with 11 doubles and 38 RBIs. Junior catcher, Maci Bergeron, has really come along in year three, batting .373 with nine homers and 48 RBIs.

In the circle, Sydney Berzon continues to be the Tigers' ace. She's appeared in 28 games, starting 21, and boasts a 17-7 record behind a 2.56 ERA. She's thrown 18 complete games and opponents hit just .227 off of her.

Close behind Berzon is freshman pitcher, Jayden Heavener. She's made 24 appearances, 20 of them starts, and posted a 13-4 record behind a 2.79 ERA in the regular season. She holds her opponents to an astonishing .163 batting average and has given up just 64 hits in 113.0 innings.

This team, like in many years past, has the talent to make it to Oklahoma City. It feels like the Tigers are due to break through after so many near misses in the past six seasons, but they have a tough road ahead of them if they want to make it to the WCWS.