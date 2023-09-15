Keys for LSU's Offense

Zach Arnett is a defensive minded head coach, and he's been calling the plays for Mississippi State's defense since 2020. In three seasons as defensive coordinator, he's garnered a reputation for sending pressure early and often. He likes to get pressure in the QB's face, and he's done it with relative success since being hired at Mississippi State. In his three years as DC, the Bulldogs have racked up 83 sacks in 37 games for an average of 2.25 sacks per game. In every season under Arnett, the Bulldogs sack numbers have increased, and last year, they totaled 37 sacks in 13 games. Through two weeks, State has only recorded four sacks, but have pressured the quarterback 34 times. LSU's offensive line is the best line they faced so far this season, but it's safe to say Brian Kelly needs to have the Tigers offensive line prepared for different blitzes and stunts from Mississippi State's front seven. In Kelly's Thursday media availability, he highlighted the importance of staying balanced on offense against this Bulldog defense. Last week, Arizona played Mississippi State, and during that game, they threw the ball 46 times to just 25 runs (8 of which were by their QB). The inability to run the football allowed Mississippi State's pass rushers to pin their ears back and focus solely on getting after the QB, especially later in the game. While they only recorded one sack, they recorded 25 pressures against Arizona. If the Tigers want to find success against this defense, they're going to need to find a balance on offense between their run and pass game. They can't become a one dimensional offense and be predictable, because if they do, Arnett is going to dial up a bunch of different blitzes that'll allow State's front seven to get pressure in Daniels' face.

"They're a very difficult defense to go against because it's unconventional in a lot of the things that they do. At the end of the day, you still have to stay balanced against them. If you're not balanced against them and you can't pick up their pressures, it's a long day." — Brian Kelly

Last year, LSU came out flat against Mississippi State, and it's partly because they couldn't pick up their blitzes. The Bulldogs were able to sack Daniels three times in that game and it killed a lot of their first half drives. In the second half however, the Tigers were able to adjust and the offense was able to fire on all cylinders. Kelly said that by picking up their pressures, the offense was able to get the ball out and make a few big plays downfield. The Tigers also got the run game much more involved in the second half and they were able to keep State's defense off balance towards the end of the game.

"What we were able to do in the second half was pick up some of their pressures. We got the ball out and made a couple of big plays. The big one-on-one fade to [Malik] Nabers last year was big for us. We were able to hit a big run, a couple of third down situations where we were able to get out of some plays and get into higher percentage throws against their pressure. You've got to be able to manage your offense. I think Arizona turned the ball over and then when they got into a good run in the second half, it's because they took care of the football. It'll be the same thing for us. We've got to take care of the football. We make good decisions on offense, especially at the quarterback position. We should be able to have some success." — Brian Kelly

The offensive line and running backs are going to play a big role in deciding this game. Logan Diggs looked like a stud last Saturday, so I expect we'll see him get a lot of the work in this game, but if he struggles early on, expect to see Kelly rotate in some other guys to see if they can't find someone who can get hot.

Keys for LSU's Defense

I know you are probably tired of hearing me say this by now, but Mississippi State's offense is completely different than last years. It's been impressive to see how they've completely changed their offense and found so much success in just one offseason. The main change has been their willingness and ability to run the ball through two games in 2023. Jo'Quavious Marks has been at Mississippi State for three years now, and he's finally getting a chance to use his talents at a high volume. Through two games this season, Marks has accumulated 250-yards on the ground, and a lot of it has come on zone runs to the outside. Their guards have done a really good job at pulling and creating space on the outside for Marks to work with. Setting the edge on defense is going to be imperative for LSU. We know LSU has two stud defensive tackles on the inside with Mehki Wingo and Maason Smith, but the guys on the edge are going to have to step up in the run game as well as the linebackers. If the Tigers are able to control the outside run game with guys like Ovie Oghoufo, Sai'vion Jones, Paris Shand, Harold Perkins and some of the other linebackers, they should be able to slow this Mississippi State offense down.

"They're a team that does a really good job at running outside zones. Their ability to do that has been clearly demonstrated through the first couple of weeks. The interior guys, the four techniques, the three techniques will need a big day. you've also got to be able to set the edges. We're going to have to do a really good job of setting the edges with our big ends. Again, I think when you talk about our entire defensive line, the Jacks are going to have to do a really good job, Ovie [Oghoufo] gonna have to do a good job. We're counting on a little bit of everybody to pitch in." — Brian Kelly