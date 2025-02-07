LSU raises 3.2 million dollars through Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match

Back in December, LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly called for more NIL support for LSU Football. He felt the Tigers were behind the eight ball when it came to NIL, and they needed more money to contend for a championship.
Soon after, Kelly put his money where his mouth was and announced his Million Dollar Match campaign. Kelly would match every dollar donated - up to a million dollars - to LSU Football through Bayou Traditions. Shortly after he announced his intentions, an anonymous donor vowed to do the same.
The two-month campaign ended on Wednesday, February 5th, and Kelly told us in his Wednesday press conference that it was a major success.
"We're very appreciative of our fans and their generosity," said Kelly. "The Million Dollar Match I put out there relative to NIL, it looks like we met our goals and I couldn't be more excited about that and the direction it allows us to continue to move."
The following day, LSU Football announced that the Million Dollar Match campaign successfully raised over 3.2 million dollars for LSU Football and over 1,600 fans contributed over the course of two months.
Kelly's words back in December made LSU fans and donors realize that, without NIL support, you just can't win in college football anymore. The Tigers have become a NIL powerhouse in just a couple months, and we've seen what that has allowed them to do in the transfer portal.
Love it or hate it, NIL is here to stay. Teams will need support from fans and donors to win championships, and now that LSU supporters see that, they should be competing for championships year in and year out.
