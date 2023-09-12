For the past three years, Mississippi States' air raid offense has been a staple of the program. Will Rodgers, who has been the starting QB for State for the past three seasons, has attempted over 600 passes each of the past two seasons, but that number is trending down in 2023. The late Mike Leach, one of the greatest personalities in all of college football, was hired by Mississippi State in 2020 to revitalize the program, and one of the things he brought with him was the air raid offense. With so many rules protecting the quarterback and wide receivers in football now, passing the ball has quickly become the main source of gaining yards and scoring points at both the pro and collegiate level. But, after the passing of Coach Leach, State has completely changed their offense into a run-first, pass-second offense. The past two seasons, MSU has rushed for a total of 821 and 1,062-yards as a team respectively. Now, with Zach Arnett taking command of the ship this season, he's changing how the offense is ran. Will Rodgers is still leading the charge for the Bulldogs, but fourth year running back Jo'Quavious Marks has become the focal points of their offense. In just two games, Marks already has 250-yards on the ground and 91-yards through the air. After years of passing almost on almost every single down, the Bulldogs offense has made the shift to a more traditional offense.

"Offensively, there's quite a change there. They're going away from an air raid offense and going to a much more traditional offense." — Brian Kelly

Kelly spoke about Will Rodgers and his experience at QB. Rodgers currently sits at 7th all-time in passing yards by an SEC quarterback with 11,078-yards and is first among active SEC QBs by a wide margin. Although his passing yards have gone down from their usual number with their new offense, Rodgers is still a very smart and accurate QB and will be a major threat every time he drops back to pass.

"Will Rodgers is probably one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the SEC. 35 straight starts, so when you have that, you have experience at the quarterback position. It's a really good thing, he's got 11,000 career passing yards." — Brian Kelly

With the new offense comes a lot more running, and Jo'Quavious Marks has been States' bell cow through the first two games of this season. Marks has never eclipsed the 600-yard rushing mark in a single season, and through two games, Marks is on pace to easily crack 1,000 in 2023. He gives State an experienced back that is a threat on the ground and through the air.

"He's an outstanding running back. In 2023, he leads the SEC in rushing through two games. He has two 100-yard games already in 2023. I mean, this is a good football team." — Brian Kelly

As I said earlier, the passing numbers are way down for Will Rodgers. He's only attempted 46 passes through two games in 2023, a number that Rodgers has consistently hit in just one game over the years, but his completion percentage has gone up as a result of their new offensive scheme. In 2022, Rodgers completed 68% of his passes, but in 2023, he's completed nearly 72% of his passes. Rodgers has always been a prolific passer, but he's becoming more well rounded with the use of the run game and play action pass.

"His efficiency was high, he was 13 for 17 last week. They're going to put him in really good positions to throw the football, and he's an accurate thrower of the football. They want to run the football, and that's the change relative to their offensive structure. They were explosive when they threw it, but the design now is such that they're going to play to their defense. They're going to set up the run through play action passes and take shots down the field. I think it's going to really suit him, he's extremely accurate, he takes care of the football, he's really smart, so in the game that they play, it really allowed them to pick their spots in terms of when they needed to throw the football." — Brian Kelly