After a drama-free start to the early signing period, LSU landed one more signee Friday for the Class of 2024. Three-star offensive guard Coen Echols announced his commitment and signed with the Tigers on Friday, marking the 28th addition for the recruiting cycle. Echols, a Katy (Texas) product, decommitted from Texas A&M on Dec. 6 and took an official visit to Baton Rouge last weekend in the final visitor secession before the NCAA Dead Period started Monday.

Echols chose LSU over Auburn and Texas A&M. Auburn made a late push for Echols, who took an unofficial visit to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the regular-season finale and Iron Bowl on Nov. 25. Among Class of 2024 recruits, Echols ranked 21st at offensive guard and 92nd in the state of Texas in Rivals.com's Dec. 6 update. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound guard also received a 5.7 recruit rating.

