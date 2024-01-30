Advertisement
Class of 2025 four-star OT Devin Harper commits to LSU

Devin Harper
Devin Harper (Julie Boudwin)
Kenny Van Doren • Death Valley Insider
Recruiting Analyst
@thevandalorian
Kenny covers LSU recruiting for Rivals. He is a 2023 graduate of the University of Missouri, where he covered the 2022 Missouri football team for the Columbia Missourian.

The Tigers added another pledge to the Class of 2025, following the "Cajun Bash," their junior day Saturday. Class of 2025 four-star offensive tackle Devin Harper committed to LSU on Tuesday.

Harper, a 6-foot-5 295-pound offensive lineman, chose to stay close to home, following his junior season at Captain Shreve in Shreveport, Louisiana. The addition of Harper meant the Tigers landed a pledge from the top-four recruits in Louisiana.

Offensive line coach Brad Davis went in state to grab two of the best offensive tackle prospects in the country for 2025. Four-star Brett Bordelon, the 11th-best recruit in Louisiana, pledged to the Tigers in December 2022.

2025 LSU Football Commitment List
Name Position Stars Rating

Devin Harper

OT

5.8

Jaboree Antoine

S

5.9

Bryce Underwood

QB

6.1

Harlem Berry

RB

6.0

Keylan Moses

ILB

5.9

TaRon Francis

WR

5.8

Dakorien Moore

WR

6.1

John David LeFleur

TE

5.7

Brett Bordelon

OT

5.8

Jaylen Bell

CB

5.8
The Tigers are now up to 10 commitments, following the pledge of Devin Harper on Tuesday.

Harlem Berry, Jaboree Antoine, Keylan Moses and Harper make up the top-four recruits in the state of Louisiana. All four have committed to the Tigers since late November, when Moses started a domino effect to spark a major push in the Class of 2025.

Five-star quarterback and Michigan standout Bryce Underwood also joined the party in that time, bringing the Tigers' commitment total to five over the last two months.

Antoine committed to the Tigers on his visit Saturday. The addition of Antoine didn't push LSU to the top of the Class of 2025 Recruiting Team Rankings and neither did Harper, but it did make ground on Notre Dame.

LSU is now up to seven four-star commits for 2025, standing at second in the Recruiting Team Rankings with 1,505 points — 104 from tying the Irish for first. The Tigers have put together an already stellar class, one that continues to climb in the eyes of Rivals.com.

