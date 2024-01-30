The Tigers added another pledge to the Class of 2025, following the "Cajun Bash," their junior day Saturday. Class of 2025 four-star offensive tackle Devin Harper committed to LSU on Tuesday. Harper, a 6-foot-5 295-pound offensive lineman, chose to stay close to home, following his junior season at Captain Shreve in Shreveport, Louisiana. The addition of Harper meant the Tigers landed a pledge from the top-four recruits in Louisiana. Offensive line coach Brad Davis went in state to grab two of the best offensive tackle prospects in the country for 2025. Four-star Brett Bordelon, the 11th-best recruit in Louisiana, pledged to the Tigers in December 2022.

