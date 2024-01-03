Class of 2025 four-star running back Harlem Berry commits to LSU
On the stage of the Under Armour All-America Game, Harlem Berry made his decision known. The Class of 2025 four-star running back verbally committed to LSU on Wednesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Berry, a junior at St. Martins Episcopal in Metairie, Louisiana, chose to stay in state, picking the Tigers over Florida and Texas. The 6-foot, 180-pound running back pushed back his commitment to Wednesday from Dec. 18.
"There's no place like home," Berry said on ESPN. "Honestly, I feel like I'll develop well there. I'll definitely be a different style of back, so just planning to go ball out now, trust in LSU that they'll get me to where I need to be."
Berry ranked the No. 1 recruit in Louisiana and the third-best running back in the Class of 2025 in Rivals.com's Dec. 13 update. He became the seventh addition to the Tigers' 2025 class.
In a class starting to pick up steam, Berry stands as the lone running back with two wide receivers, one tight end, one offensive tackle, one linebacker and one cornerback as of Wednesday.
|Name
|Position
|Stars
|Rating
|
WR
|
5.8
|
WR
|
6.1
|
OT
|
5.8
|
LB
|
5.9
|
TE
|
5.7
|
CB
|
5.8
Fellow in-state running back James Simon told Death Valley Insider last month he and Berry are close friends. Even though they don't compete at the same high school, the two talk often about what the future could hold together at LSU.
The Tigers have earned the commitments of three top-15 Louisiana recruits from the Class of 2025 commits in Berry, Keylan Moses, Brett Bordelon and TaRon Francis. The second-best in-state recruit, Jaboree Antoine, named LSU to his top-nine programs list Dec. 25.
