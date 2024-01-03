On the stage of the Under Armour All-America Game, Harlem Berry made his decision known. The Class of 2025 four-star running back verbally committed to LSU on Wednesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Berry, a junior at St. Martins Episcopal in Metairie, Louisiana, chose to stay in state, picking the Tigers over Florida and Texas. The 6-foot, 180-pound running back pushed back his commitment to Wednesday from Dec. 18.

"There's no place like home," Berry said on ESPN. "Honestly, I feel like I'll develop well there. I'll definitely be a different style of back, so just planning to go ball out now, trust in LSU that they'll get me to where I need to be."

Berry ranked the No. 1 recruit in Louisiana and the third-best running back in the Class of 2025 in Rivals.com's Dec. 13 update. He became the seventh addition to the Tigers' 2025 class. In a class starting to pick up steam, Berry stands as the lone running back with two wide receivers, one tight end, one offensive tackle, one linebacker and one cornerback as of Wednesday.

