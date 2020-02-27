Combine physical shows Thaddeus Moss has foot injury: report
Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss has a fractured foot, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
During Moss' NFL Scouting Combine physical, a Jones fracture was discovered in his foot. He will have surgery, likely by Dr. Robert Anderson.
The surgery is not expected to impact Moss' draft stock, per Rapoport, and he is expected to be fully recovered in time for his rookie NFL season.
The son of Hall of Famer Randy Ross caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of TDs in the National Championship Game, last season.
From our Combine coverage: #LSU TE Thaddeus Moss will have surgery on a Jones fractured discovered in his Combine physical, with Dr. Robert Anderson expected to do the procedure. It won't affect his draft stock. pic.twitter.com/w3NZoIEmlK— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2020
The timing of the discovery of Thaddeus Moss’ foot injury is fortuitous. The talented player will have plenty of time for recovery. https://t.co/JtFq1owc7N— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2020