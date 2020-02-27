Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss has a fractured foot, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

During Moss' NFL Scouting Combine physical, a Jones fracture was discovered in his foot. He will have surgery, likely by Dr. Robert Anderson.

The surgery is not expected to impact Moss' draft stock, per Rapoport, and he is expected to be fully recovered in time for his rookie NFL season.

The son of Hall of Famer Randy Ross caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of TDs in the National Championship Game, last season.



