LSU's defense led the team's rebound efforts from Week 1 to Week 2 with a dominant performance against FCS McNeese State.

And the Tigers remained strong on that side of the ball Saturday in a 49-21 rout of FBS Central Michigan.

Rivals and Pro Football Focus have teamed up to bring you more detailed breakdowns of LSU's games each week of the season.

Here's a closer look at some key points to a successful final nonconference stop before visiting Mississippi State this weekend.

And check out the metrics behind the faster, more confident passing attack here.