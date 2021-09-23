LSU made quick work of Central Michigan to continue its climb back from a disappointing season-opening loss.

The Tigers scored touchdowns on five of their first seven true drives en route to a 49-21 victory.

Rivals and Pro Football Focus have teamed up to bring you more detailed breakdowns of LSU's games each week of the season.

Here's a closer look at the roll past the Chippewas before heading into SEC play.

