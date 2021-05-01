 TigerDetails - Dallas Cowboys select LSU LB Jabril Cox in NFL Draft's fourth round
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 11:53:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Dallas Cowboys select LSU LB Jabril Cox in NFL Draft's fourth round

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
@JeritRoser

The Dallas Cowboys added LSU linebacker Jabril Cox to their defensive haul Saturday in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Owner Jerry Jones and company selected the graduate transfer at No. 115 overall.

Cox joined former LSU signee Kelvin Joseph, who later transferred to Kentucky, as the Cowboys identified the defensive side of the ball with each of their first six picks.

The three-time FCS national champion and two-time FCS All-American at North Dakota State joined the Tigers in the unusual summer of 2020 after graduating with a degree in psychology and a minor in business.

Cox started all 10 games for the Tigers in 2020, finishing third on the team in tackles with 58.

His three-year career with the Bison included 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 14 sacks to lead the program to a 45-1 mark, during which span he started 31 consecutive games at one point before missing South Dakota State contest in 2019 with an injury.

Cox prepped at Raytown South High School in Kansas City.

