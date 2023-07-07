Former LSU forward Tari Eason won NBA Las Vegas Summer League first-team honors a year ago as a rookie, then averaged 9.3 points and 6 rebounds playing in all 81 games for the Houston Rockets in his first season as a pro.

On Friday night in his 2023 Las Vegas Summer League debut, a bigger, stronger more polished Eason scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and threw a three-quarters court inbounds pass to Jabari Smith with 0.6 seconds who caught it and immediately fired in the game-winning 28-foot 3-pointer in a 100-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Eason had to throw a hook shot pass over the defender guarding him. Smith caught the pass in a small open area between three defenders.

In the game’s last three minutes, Eason had a basket, two assists and a rebound he secured as the Rockets immediately called timeout to set up the final play.

Eason transferred to LSU in 2021-22 after playing as a freshman at Cincinnati. In his only season with the Tigers as a sophomore for the Tigers, he was voted All-SEC first team and was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year. He averaged 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.1 blocks, 1.9 steals and 24.4 minutes.

Here’s what happened with Eason and two other former LSU players playing on the Las Vegas Summer League's opening day:

F Tari Eason (Houston Rockets)

Started, played 30:12 scored 20 points with 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocked shots and 2 turnovers in Houston’s 100-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Was 7 of 14 (50 percent) from the field, 2 of 4 (50 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 6 (66.7 percent) from the free throw line.

F Darius Days (Houston Rockets)

Did not play (coach’s decision)

F Duop Reath (Portland Trail Blazers)

Came off the bench, played 19:18, scored 10 points with 8 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and 1 assist in Portland’s 100-99 loss to the Houston Rockets. Was 4 of 9 (44.4 percent) from the field, 0 of 0 (00.0 percent) from 3-point range and 2 of 2 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Saturday’s schedule

Thunder (KJ Williams) vs. Mavs, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

76ers (Ja’Vonte Smart) vs. Knicks, 4 p.m., NBA-TV