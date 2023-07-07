News More News
Day 1 Las Vegas Summer League: Eason's double-double boosts Rockets to win

Former LSU forward Tari Eason of the Houston Rockets guards Portland Trail Blazers forward John Butler Jr. during the first half in Friday's opening day of the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League.
Former LSU forward Tari Eason of the Houston Rockets guards Portland Trail Blazers forward John Butler Jr. during the first half in Friday's opening day of the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League. (Lucas Peltier USA TODAY SPORTS)
Ron Higgins • TigerDetails
Columnist
@RonHigg

Former LSU forward Tari Eason won NBA Las Vegas Summer League first-team honors a year ago as a rookie, then averaged 9.3 points and 6 rebounds playing in all 81 games for the Houston Rockets in his first season as a pro.

On Friday night in his 2023 Las Vegas Summer League debut, a bigger, stronger more polished Eason scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and threw a three-quarters court inbounds pass to Jabari Smith with 0.6 seconds who caught it and immediately fired in the game-winning 28-foot 3-pointer in a 100-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Eason had to throw a hook shot pass over the defender guarding him. Smith caught the pass in a small open area between three defenders.

In the game’s last three minutes, Eason had a basket, two assists and a rebound he secured as the Rockets immediately called timeout to set up the final play.

Eason transferred to LSU in 2021-22 after playing as a freshman at Cincinnati. In his only season with the Tigers as a sophomore for the Tigers, he was voted All-SEC first team and was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year. He averaged 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.1 blocks, 1.9 steals and 24.4 minutes.

Here’s what happened with Eason and two other former LSU players playing on the Las Vegas Summer League's opening day:

F Tari Eason (Houston Rockets)

Started, played 30:12 scored 20 points with 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocked shots and 2 turnovers in Houston’s 100-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Was 7 of 14 (50 percent) from the field, 2 of 4 (50 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 6 (66.7 percent) from the free throw line.

F Darius Days (Houston Rockets)

Did not play (coach’s decision)

F Duop Reath (Portland Trail Blazers)

Came off the bench, played 19:18, scored 10 points with 8 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and 1 assist in Portland’s 100-99 loss to the Houston Rockets. Was 4 of 9 (44.4 percent) from the field, 0 of 0 (00.0 percent) from 3-point range and 2 of 2 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Saturday’s schedule

Thunder (KJ Williams) vs. Mavs, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

76ers (Ja’Vonte Smart) vs. Knicks, 4 p.m., NBA-TV

