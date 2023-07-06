After he saw no action in Oklahoma City’s first two games in the NBA’s Salt Lake City Summer League, former LSU standout KJ Williams made his rookie debut Thursday.

The 6-10 Williams started at center for Oklahoma City in the Thunder’s 100-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 5 points and grabbing 6 rebounds in 17:27 of playing time.

Thursday was the last of three games in Salt Lake City for OKC and the 76ers, who have former Tiger guard Ja’Vonte Smart on their roster.

The Thunder and Philly now move on to the Las Vegas Summer League that starts Friday night with ex-LSU players Tari Eason, Darius Day and Duop Reath playing on its opening night.

Williams’ Thunder and Smart’s 76ers make their Las Vegas debuts on Saturday.

Here’s what happened with Williams and Smart Thursday on the third and last day of the Salt Lake City Summer League:

G Ja’Vonte Smart (Philadelphia 76ers)

Started, played 24:05, scored 11 points with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 turnovers in Philadelphia’s 100-91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Was 5 of 11 (45.5 percent) from the field, 0 of 5 (00.0 percent) from 3-point range and 1 of 3 (33.3 percent) from the free throw line.

Smart’s summer league stats for the 1-2 76ers: Played in three games and started once, averaged 23.7 minutes, 13.3 points, 4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1 turnover. Has shot 16 of 27 (59.3 percent) from the field, 4 of 12 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 8 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

F KJ Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Started, played 17:27, scored 5 points with 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 1 turnover in Oklahoma City’s 100-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Was 2 of 6 (33.3 percent) from the field, 0 of 2 (00.0 percent) from 3-point range and 1 of 2 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

Williams’ summer league stats for the 2-1 Thunder: Started and played in one game, averaging 17½ minutes, 5 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 1 turnover. Has shot 2 of 6 (33.3 percent) from the field, 0 of 2 (00.0 percent) from 3-point range and 1 of 2 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

Friday’s schedule on the first day of the Las Vegas Summer League

Rockets (Tari Eason, Darius Days) vs. Trail Blazers (Duop Reath), 6 p.m. (ESPN)