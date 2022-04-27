De La Salle OT Caden Jones patiently meeting, learning new coaches, staffs
Patience and flexibility probably wouldn't be the first two traits to mind for a 6-foot-8, 300-pound lineman with more than 20 college offers.
But Caden Jones has learned to lean heavily on those qualities since a 5-inch growth spurt as an underclassman paved the way for a position change, breakout sophomore season and recruiting explosion.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news