News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-12 17:54:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Ed Orgeron offers 2023 DE Justin Benton, who loves LSU, its tradition

David Folse
Contributing writer

The defensive line is LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s specialty.He knows good or even great defensive line talent when he sees it.Orgeron himself recently offered one of the top defensive ends for the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}